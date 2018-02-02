The ramifications – at the FBI, on polls, in Moscow – of today’s release by House Republicans of the Nunes memo certainly will play out over the next days and weeks, but immediate reactions from pundits, politicians and Hollywood to the four-page document itself are, to put it mildly, disparate. “Dangerous, ugly and an assault” said one-time presidential hopeful John Kerry. “That’s it?” tweeted fired FBI director James Comey.

“The Nunes memo is the Al Capone’s vault of new cokes,” said an ’80s-inspired Simpsons exec producer Al Jean.

Here is a sampling of thoughts on today’s memo storm.

 