The ramifications – at the FBI, on polls, in Moscow – of today’s release by House Republicans of the Nunes memo certainly will play out over the next days and weeks, but immediate reactions from pundits, politicians and Hollywood to the four-page document itself are, to put it mildly, disparate. “Dangerous, ugly and an assault” said one-time presidential hopeful John Kerry. “That’s it?” tweeted fired FBI director James Comey.

“The Nunes memo is the Al Capone’s vault of new cokes,” said an ’80s-inspired Simpsons exec producer Al Jean.

Here is a sampling of thoughts on today’s memo storm.

Two things @realDonaldTrump was counting on….

stock market & the memo

– Dow down 500

– The memo… amounted to a whole lot of hashtags and temp work for Russian trolls — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 2, 2018

.@TheSimpsons The Nunes memo is the Al Capone's vault of new cokes #80sreferencesstillvalid — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 2, 2018

Punxsutawney Phil saw the Nunes Memo, so we get six more weeks of punditry. #MemoDay — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 2, 2018

As a child of immigrants, I am offended by the Nunes Memo. I mean if you have to subvert a serious Russia Investigation to protect Trump and your interests at least subvert well, damn it! Put in an A+ effort. Work overtime. Don't be so sloppy and pathetic. No rishtas for you. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 2, 2018

Unlike WH and GOP (who released memo selectively to friendly outlets first), DOJ says when and if they have a statement it will go out to everyone at the same time. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 2, 2018

Nunes and his little friends

Vowed to bring the pain

But Devin's memo whiffed today

Like a fart in a hurricane — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 2, 2018

Biggest letdowns in recent American history: * The Phantom Menace

* Y2K

* Michael Jordan on Wizards

* Matrix Sequels

* The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

* Segways

* Google+

* Magna Carta Holy Grail

* The Dexter Finale

* Mayweather vs Pacquiao

* Amazon Prime Day

* The Nunes Memo — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 2, 2018

Releasing the Nunes memo is Trump’s most unethical act since firing Comey WTF #FireNunes #HISTORYWONTFORGET https://t.co/1XlswcM7Yn — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) February 2, 2018

Now that we’ve read the memo, we see the violation of #CarterPage’s civil liberty but where’s the national security risk #Democrats we’re screaming about? Oh my could they have been covering up #FBI embarrassment & partisanship? #ReleaseTheMemo #NunesMemo https://t.co/3TeqR7RZpM — Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) February 2, 2018

My statement on the misleading Nunes memo, also known as a nothing burger. Also, I am super excited for the American public to see the Democratic memo, which sets forth all the omitted material facts that the #NunesMemo hides. https://t.co/wey0xGR0Nz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 2, 2018

Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Russia will interfere in the 2018 election. The only thing missing in this poorly-written Nunes memo is a cc to Putin. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 2, 2018

The Nunes memo is dangerous, ugly, and an assault on the integrity of the institutions of our country. I lived through Watergate/Nixon: America pays a very steep price when a political party tries to undermine the institutions that hold us together – — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2018

Until today I never realized Devin Nunes and his memo-boys were related to Inspector Clouseau. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) February 2, 2018

Now let government news agency @FoxNews rage and scream about the @DevinNunes propaganda memo. Meanwhile, the @gop has proven itself an enemy of America and unfit to govern. And Nunes has show himself a criminal working with Russia. Terrified of Mueller. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 2, 2018

Yes, the below claim is key to the Nunes memo. Schiff, in his statement, claims the opposite: that the "investigation would persist" based on evidence even if the Steele dossier didn't exist. There's no way to resolve these conflicting factual claims without the underlying docs. https://t.co/ZSJNvRDMmX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 2, 2018

I’ve known the great #MikeIsikoff for decades. Talking to him, as #Steele evidently did, is what everybody does sooner or later. It may be foolish but it’s not a crime. If that’s all they got, #NunesMemo is unintentionally comic even as it’s release is destructive. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) February 2, 2018

Trump says re memo: “What’s happening in this country is a disgrace. A lot of people should be ashamed.” Agree. Donald Trump should be ashamed. Devin Nunes should be ashamed. And every Republican looking the other way on this partisan attack on law enforcement should be ashamed. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 2, 2018

The release of the Nunes memo is a blatant attempt by House Republicans and the White House to disrupt the critically important investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 2, 2018

Re-upping this upon release of the Snoozefest, I mean #NunesMemo https://t.co/5DFXdBvSE4 — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 2, 2018

Nunes Memo = Gulf of Tonkin Incident — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 2, 2018

If no one leaks the Democrat version of that fucking memo, I will be livid, and so will most Americans. #bullshitmemo — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 2, 2018

I'm going to be a groundhog today and skip the memo news. Have a delightful weekend everybody. Do something that lifts your hem. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) February 2, 2018