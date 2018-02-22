It took 20 years and a shootout, but Team USA finally beat Team Canada to take the Olympics gold medal in Women’s Hockey late last night. However, for NBC, victory was not on the ice as the ratings for the second Wednesday of the PyeongChang games slide to their second worst result yet.

The 3-2 win for America against its Northern neighbor and longtime hockey rival couldn’t help the broadcaster as the South Korea played game was shown live at 11 PM – 2 AM ET last night, out of primetime. As it is, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s game winning goal was the capper on what looks to be NBC Sports Network’s best ever late night rating of 2.06 in metered markets.

However, it was not to be a best ever for the primetime coverage on NBC and NBCSN.

With a 11.1/6 in metered market results, last night’s coverage is the broadcasters’ worst weeknight result so far and only 7% ahead of the low of the XXIII Winter Games of February 17, the second Saturday out of PyeongChang. Wednesday to Wednesday, last night tumbled 15% from what NBC and NBCSN snagged on Valentine’s Day 2018, which was a low for the XXIII Winter Olympics at the time. Pushing in a bit tighter, last night’s coverage fell 17% in metered market results from what the February 20 AKA Tuesday’s primetime did on NBC and NBCSN.

Facing some competition from Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (1.4/5) and The Amazing Race (0.9/3) season finale on CBS plus Match Game (0.4/2) on ABC, the combined NBC and NBCSN rating of the second Wednesday of the 2018 Games was also down 17% from the comparable night of Sochi 2014. That February 19, 2014 coverage was only shown on NBC itself as was the second Wednesday of the XXI Winter Olympics out of Vancouver – which last night declined 18% from.

In the final numbers, the NBC-only broadcast second Wednesday of Sochi drew 20.2 million viewers, a tiny rise from 2010. A feat unlikely to be replicated when we get the final numbers from last night later today in what is increasingly looking to be the least watched and lowest rated Olympics ever.

Though we live in a time when many of the media metrics of just four years ago are increasingly feeling antiquated, the NBC’18 to NBC’14 comparison sees last night’s Olympics coverage falling 28% in the early numbers from Sochi.

Elsewhere, the Big Brother spinoff was up a tenth among adults 18-49 over last week. The two-hour Amazing Race Season 30 ender was steady with its February 14 performance and up a tenth in the key demo from the Season 29 finale of June 1 last year. On ABC, a 10 PM Match Game took a downturn of a tenth from its last original.

As I said earlier, we’ll update with final Olympics numbers later. As we await those results, here’s your peak stat from last night: the combo NBC and NBCSN coverage hit its second Wednesday of the PyeongChang games with a 12.5/21 metered market rating from 10-10:15 PM ET during the women’s alpine skiing event.

