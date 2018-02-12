Chris “Comedian CP” Powell is set as a series regular opposite Brett Dier and Amit Shah in CBS’ multi-camera/hybrid comedy pilot History of Them, from One Day at a Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Kellett and to be directed by Pam Fryman, the semi-autobiographical History of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & white) ensemble that revolves around two friends, Luna (Villafañe) and Adam (Dier), and how they fell in love, using the couple’s social media (Instagram/Twitter/FB) as a guide.

Powell will play Isaac, a smart, funny, former athlete and millionaire with a sweet apartment in downtown Portland where he lives with his two best friends, Adam (Dier) and Vikram (Shah).

Powell recently created and starred in Ole Bud’s ANU Football Weekly for Adult Swim and recurred as Ned on Detroiters on Comedy Central. He’s repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.