Hillary Rodham Clinton will join the 2018 Makers Conference live from New York for the closing session of the three-day event that seeks to underscore the stories of trailblazing women.

The former Democratic presidential nominee will appear via satellite at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the final day of a conference that looks to amplify the conversion around sexual harassment and push for change on issues such as equal pay and diversity in the workplace.

This year’s other speakers — chosen from the worlds of tech, entertainment, business and non-profits — include Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda, Lena Waithe, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, Cleo Wade, Monica Ramirez, Jessica Biel and Lena Dunham.

Industry executives including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John also are scheduled to talk about how they’re attempting to change corporate culture in Silicon Valley.

“We stand in solidarity with those who have spoken out against sexual harassment. In support of them and all women fighting for equality on every front, we are ready to raise our voices louder than ever before,” said executive producer Dyllan McGee.

Clinton’s choice is an unusual one, given the criticism surrounding her decision to shield a top advisor accused of repeatedly harassing a young subordinate during the candidate’s initial presidential bid, in 2008.

The New York Times reported that Clinton’s campaign manager recommended firing the advisor, Burns Strider. Clinton opted instead to dock him several weeks pay and order him to undergo counseling. The woman was moved to a new position.

Clinton will participate in the Makers Conference remotely, from New York, putting her safely out of reach of reporters’ questions.