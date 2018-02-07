Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton delivered remarks concluding the three-day Makers Conference in Los Angeles, urging women to continue raising their voices in speaking out against sexism, racism and bigotry.

“We’re in the midst of war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said, in obvious reference to the Trump administration. “I know at times it can be overwhelming, but every one of us has the power to hold people accountable.”

Clinton called on those attending the feminist publication’s gathering to participate in this year’s midterm elections, either as candidates supporters of those seeking office, noting, “The only way to get sexism out of politics is to get women in politics.”

The former Secretary of State and First Lady, struggling to suppress a coughing fit, pledged to continue lending her voice to the fight to advance the rights of women.

“Thank you all for being part of this gathering of history makers, troublemakers and change-makers,” she said.

Clinton did not address the elephant in the room: a recent New York Times report that she shielded a top advisor accused of repeatedly harassing a young subordinate during the candidate’s initial presidential bid, in 2008.