EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood’s fascination with the Manson murders continues. Hilary Duff is returning to features in the role of murdered actress Sharon Tate in Skyline Entertainment’s psychological horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

This is one of three upcoming film projects about the Manson murders, which occurred a half-century ago next year. The others are Quentin Tarantino’s untitled Manson-related picture and Mary Harron’s Charlie Says.

In Haunting, Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), who plays Tate’s protective ex-boyfriend and confidant, and Lydia Hearst round out the principal cast.

REX/Shutterstock

Tate was married to filmmaker Roman Polanski when she was brutally stabbed to death in August 1969 at the behest of cult leader Charles Manson. Tate’s unborn son was also murdered – the 26-year-old actress was due to give birth in two weeks. She yelled out at the time, “Please don’t kill me. I just want to have my baby” before being horrifically tortured and then slaughtered, stabbed 16 times. The killers used her blood to write “PIG” on the outside door of her house in the Hollywood Hills.

The film, written and directed by Daniel Farrands, takes a look at the last days leading up to Tate’s murder from her point of view. The plot is inspired by an actual quote from Tate, from an interview published a year before her death, wherein she reveals having dreams about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult.

Skyline Entertainment recently financed the Amityville origin story The Amityville Murders also written and directed by Farrands, which just completed post-production and is screening for distributors.

Duff most recently was on the small screen as Kelsey Peters on the critically acclaimed TV Land series Younger, which has been renewed for a fifth season.

Houston-based entrepreneur Jim Jacobsen’s newly formed Skyline Entertainment is fully financing the picture which is in production now. Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner are producing; Jacobsen and Jorge Garcia Castro are executive producing.

Duff is repped by Management 360 and UTA; Bennett is repped by Primary Wave, Joseph Le, and AKA Talent; Hearst is repped by APA.