EXCLUSIVE: Highland Film Group has come on board to handle international rights to Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo action drama Boss Level.

The company, which is led by Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, is launching the Joe Carnahan-directed picture at Berlin and joins its EFM slate, which also includes Tye Sheridan’s The Night Clerk, Morgan Freeman’s The Manuscript and Margot Robbie’s Terminal.

The film follows a retired special forces veteran, played by Grillo, who is trapped in a never-ending loop resulting in his death. In order to stop his endless suffering, he must figure out who is responsible and stop them. Gibson plays Colonel Clive Ventor, the powerful head of a shadowy program. Carnahan wrote the script.

Gibson is coming off the back of S. Craig Zahler’s Dragged Across Concrete, which he starred in alongside Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Carpenter as well as Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2 with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Grillo, who starred in Captain America and the Purge franchise, recently starred in Netflix’s Wheelman and Wolf Warrior 2. He is set to star in brawl thriller Donnybrook and Netflix doc Fight World.

The film is financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, and Randall Emmett and George Furla. It is a co-production between EFO, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party, and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly will be exec producer.

Gibson is repped by CAA, Grillo by CAA and Management 360, and Carnahan by CAA.