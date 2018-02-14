EXCLUSIVE: CBS Films has set its lead female cast for Hellfest, the Gregory Plotkin-directed, Gale Anne Hurd-produced genre film about a masked serial killer who turns a horror-themed amusement part into his own personal Halloween slaughterhouse. Amy Forsyth (The Path, Rise), Reign Edwards (MacGyver, Snowfall) and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Here And Now, Arrow) will play the three friends who race to save patrons who believe the gore is all part of a thematic scare show.

Plotkin directed Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and was editor on Get Out and Happy Death Day, and Hurd is the producer of The Walking Dead and Aliens.

Hellfest is set for release on October 12 of this year.

“We are going to take audiences on a wild and terrifying ride, and Amy, Reign, and Bex are exactly the talented energetic heroes we have been looking for to face off against our killer,” Plotkin said.

