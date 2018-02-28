Paramount Network is delaying the premiere of its Heathers reboot, following the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school. It was previously scheduled to debut March 7. The network released the statement below:

“Paramount Network’s original series “Heathers” is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” the statement said. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

The February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 and staff members dead and sparked one of the most massive nationwide responses to a school shooting in recent history. Outspoken student survivors have called for responsible gun control legislation and organized a “March for Our Lives” rally set for March 24 in Washington D.C.

The original film, written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann, centered on Veronica (Winona Ryder) and her rebel boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) and their trials and tribulations dealing with the social order in high school.

The new Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series that is set in the present day with “good girl” Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of ‘Heathers.’

Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is the unconventional leader of this popular high school clique and rules Westerburg High through fear, intimidation and amazing fashion sense. Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is Heather C’s #1 sidekick and harnesses the Heather’s power to destroy whoever he views as a total discount hobgoblin. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is considered the nicest Heather in the group who lives in the shadow of the others. JD Dean (James Scully) is the new boy in town with a dark side and sets out on a reckless path of destruction proving that no one, even his girlfriend Veronica, is safe.

Jason Micallef (Butter), who wrote the pilot script, will serve as executive producer and showrunner, and Leslye Headland (Sleeping with Other People) directed and was an executive producer on the pilot. Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi executive produce for Lakeshore Entertainment.