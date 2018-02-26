Former Melrose Place star Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday for investigation of domestic violence and assault on a police officer, according to Thousand Oaks Police Capt. Dean Cook.

Locklear was booked into Ventura County Jail on Sunday night on one count of domestic violence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel. She was later released. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Deadline has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Locklear most recently appeared on TV as First Lady Katelynn Christian on TLC’s Too Close to Home and guest-starred on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.