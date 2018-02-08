Political podcast Pod Save America is headed to HBO. Crooked Media, the company founded by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, has struck a deal with the premium cable channel for a series of hour-long specials this fall.

“At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, ‘Pod Save America’ has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, announcing the deal. “We’re excited to share the irreverent and entertaining insights of these savvy observers with the HBO audience.”

The specials will follow the podcasters on the fall campaign trail.

“The best part of Pod Save America is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time,” said Favreau, Lovett and Vietor. “They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”

Pod Save America is a twice-weekly podcast hosted by Favreau, Lovett, Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, former aides to President Obama. They’re joined by journalists, politicians, comedians and activists for conversations about politics, the press and “the challenges posed by the Trump presidency.”

According to HBO, the podcast has been downloaded more than 175 million times since launching in Jan. 2017.

The HBO show will be executive produced by Favreau, Lovett and Vietor.