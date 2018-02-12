Harvey Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman has just responded to today’s news that NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, and Harvey and Bob Weinstein. Here is his statement:

“We believe that a fair investigation by Mr. Schneiderman will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are without merit. While Mr. Weinstein’s behavior was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality, and at the end of the inquiry it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination at either Miramax or TWC.

If the purpose of the inquiry is to encourage reform throughout the film industry, Mr. Weinstein will embrace the investigation. If the purpose however is to scapegoat Mr. Weinstein, he will vigorously defend himself”