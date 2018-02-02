Nearly four months after suspending Harvey Weinstein, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has formally terminated the disgraced producer’s membership. BAFTA was quick to react to the initial allegations that surfaced in early October, saying it considered the reported alleged behavior “completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values.”

The suspension was followed by a formal process which has now been completed. BAFTA said today, “Following the suspension of Harvey Weinstein’s BAFTA membership in October 2017, BAFTA has formally terminated his membership, effective immediately. The termination is the result of a process laid out in BAFTA’s constitution.”

Weinstein had close ties to the UK and regularly produced and acquired films with local talent. He was long a fixture on the BAFTA circuit, hosting a Friday night dinner before the film awards and turning up at the nominees party as well as hosting a post-ceremony party.

Since the October exposés by the New York Times and the New Yorker, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of various inappropriate behaviors ranging from rape to sexual assault through to intimidation and bullying. There are ongoing investigations by the NYPD, LAPD, Beverly Hills police, the NY Attorney General’s office and Scotland Yard.