After being soundly slammed by both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for citing the actors in an attempt to get a sexual misconduct class action suit dismissed earlier this week, Harvey Weinstein is today saying sorry and never again.

“Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes,” said reps for the much accused and disgraced producer today after the Oscar winners both ripped him a new one. “Moving forward, Mr. Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record.”

The use of both positive statements about Weinstein came along with a motion filed on Tuesday to dismiss the RICO Act-citing federal suit of late last year from Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt. Both Streep and Lawrence quickly responded in a scathing fashion to the use of their names in an ill-conceived and clumsy attempt at making them a shield for the also much sued ex-The Weinstein Company boss.

The blowback clearly rankled the always media sensitive Weinstein, who is distinctly persona non grata in Hollywood and political circles ever since the New York Times printed its October 5 investigation of his decades of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault behavior.

“Mr. Weinstein has been informed that his civil counsel responded in court to a class action lawsuit which improperly sought to include all actresses who had previously worked with Mr. Weinstein, even where those actresses have made no claim of wrongdoing,” the statement he put out on Thursday continued with cutting reference to his Kupferstein Manuel LLP and Morrison Cohen LLP lawyers. “Even though Mr. Weinstein has worked with hundreds of actresses and actors who had only professional and mutually respectful experiences with him, Mr. Weinstein has directed in the future that no specific names be used by his counsel, even where those actors have made previous public statements about him.”

As usual, there is no mention of the dozens and dozens of actresses and others who say that had very unprofessional and demeaning experiences with an apparently abusive Weinstein.

This particular class action suit that Weinstein is desperate to see tossed out is one of many that the producer and TWC face over the former’s seemingly vile acts and the role the company he co-founded may have played in covering up for him. With the L.A. County District Attorney’s office looking at multiple cases of assault right now, Weinstein is also currently under investigation by the LAPD, the NYPD, the Beverley Hills police, the New York Attorney General and UK police.

