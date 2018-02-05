Lifetime has found its Harry and Megan. Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) and Murray Fraser (The Loch) have been cast in the title roles for Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, a film that chronicles the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November. It’s set for debut this spring.

Harry & Meghan chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée. The film will examine the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Menhaj Huda (The Royals) is directing Harry & Meghan from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli. Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss (Flowers In the Attic) executive produce.

Prince Harry and Suits star Markle met in July 2016, embarking on a worldwide romance that spanned Harry’s native country, Great Britain, Canada, where Markle filmed Suits, and Africa.

Fitz-Henley recurred as Reva Connors in Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. He other TV credits include The Girlfriend Experience and Midnight, Texas.

Fraser’s credits include TV miniseries The Loch and Victoria.