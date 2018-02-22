Lifetime continues to round out its cast for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, its upcoming telefilm about Britain’s newest royal couple.

Lifetime

Australian actor Burgess Abernethy (H20: Just Add Water) will play heir to the throne Prince William and Vancouver-based Laura Mitchell (Menendez: Blood Brothers) will portray his wife Catherine Middleton. Young actors Preston Karwat and Briella Wintraub also have been cast as their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They join previously announced Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle, Bonnie Soper as Diana and Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry & Meghan chronicles the courtship and love story between Prince Harry (Fraser) and Markle (Fitz-Henley) from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directs from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli. Production is underway in Vancouver and will debut this spring on Lifetime.