Harry Connick Jr.’s syndicated talk show is coming to an end. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution confirmed today that Season 2 will be the last for Harry.

The show originally had a two-year deal, and a cancellation after its end was fully expected. Harry has been a soft ratings performer from the start. After lengthy talks, NBCU and Fox television stations renewed it for a second season last March. Harry‘s first season premiered with a 1.4 household rating in the metered markets and a 0.7 rating in the women 25-54 demographic.

Harry, which is midway through its second season, features comedic segments, audience participation, human interest stories, celebrity interviews and musical performances led by Connick, who’s joined by his touring band. Justin Stangel and Eric Stangel are executive producers along with Connick and Ann Marie Wilkins.

Connick is next set to star in The Sting, a new musical based on the classic movie that will have its world premiere next month at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, with the producers eyeing a Broadway transfer.

The cancellation was first reported by Variety.