Lifetime continues to cast its telefilm about the Britain’s newest royal couple. Bonnie Soper (Filthy Rich) will portray Princess Diana and Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) is set as Queen Elizabeth II in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Chronicling the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new TV star fiancée, Harry & Meghan will examine the history of Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Production is underway in Vancouver for a spring premiere on Lifetime. The real royal wedding is set for May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle,

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directs from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.