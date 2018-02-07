Hanway Films has boarded police shooting drama Monsters and Men, weeks after upstart distributor Neon acquired the U.S. rights to Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut.

The UK firm will start selling the Kelvin Harrison Jr-fronted drama in Berlin after it launched at Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section. It struck the deal with Endeavor Content and comes after Mars picked up France and CDC picked up Latin America and South Africa.

The plot interweaves the story of what happens in the aftermath of a police shooting in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood told through the eyes of the bystander who filmed the act, a black police officer and a high school baseball phenom inspired to take a stand, showing the impact of racism and violence on a community.

The cast includes John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chanté Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan and Cara Buono. Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of The Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev and Luca Borghese produced. Executive producers are Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller and The Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl. Sight Unseen fully financed.

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart said: “It is always exciting when you discover raw talent like Reinaldo Marcus Green. No other film from Sundance stayed with me quite like this one. It illustrates the power of modern activism and builds to a powerful and provocative climax. The whole team feels proud to come on board this audacious debut.”