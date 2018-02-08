EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed to represent Oscar winner Halle Berry in all areas.

She recently starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the thriller Kidnap and is expected to reprise in another installment of Kingsman that director Matthew Vaughn wants to make, after the most recent pic grossed $400 million worldwide. That would mark Berry’s first franchise since she played Storm in four X-Men movies.

Berry won her Oscar for Monster’s Ball. She continues to be managed by Suzan Bymel at Management 360.