Netflix has set the cast for British teen supernatural drama series The Innocents.

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) is set to star alongside Sorcha Groundsell (Clique) and Percelle Ascott (Wizard vs. Aliens) in the newly titled eight-episode series created by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric.

Netflix

Described as a teenage love story with supernatural twists, The Innocents revolves around teenagers Harry (Ascott) and June (Groundsell). When the pair run away from their repressive family lives to be together, they are thrown into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery that derails their innocent dream. Secrets kept from them by their respective parents test their love to breaking point, and the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever. Pearce will play Halvorson.

The Innocents is produced by UK-based New Pictures, led by Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Willow Grylls, which also is behind another supernatural British drama series previously picked up by Netflix, Requiem. Farren Blackburn is executive producer and directs six of the eight episodes. Pattinson, Pyke and Grylls also executive produce.

Watch a promo below.