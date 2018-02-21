British mini-series Gunpowder, which stars Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington and Liv Tyler, is blowing up around the world after distributor Endemol Shine International closed a raft of deals. It has sold the three-part series, which is produced by Kudos for BBC One and airs on HBO in the U.S., to RTL (Germany), Tohokushinsha Film Corporation (Japan), DBS Satellite (Israel), Discovery (Italy), Lightbox (New Zealand) and across a slew of BBC Worldwide-branded channels in Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Benelux. Cathy Payne, CEO of Endemol Shine International says, “There has been a huge amount of international interest in Gunpowder and we are thrilled with the response from broadcasters and viewers alike. With a renowned cast and brilliant script, this Kudos production was always going to be popular and we are extremely pleased of the deals for the show.”

CBS Studios International has partnered with Sky in the UK to license an exclusive weekly highlights series of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The one-hour show will be broadcast each Tuesdays on Sky One, beginning in early March. Produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, the new series will bring together a selection of the best moments of the week including guest interviews, musical acts, games, sketches and Carpool Karaoke, Drop The Mic and Crosswalk The Musical. In addition, the agreement includes access for Sky TV and Now TV subscribers to full episodes of the talk show on demand, one day after its U.S. broadcast. “We are delighted to be able to make a ‘best of week’ highlights show for the UK and continue our great relationship withSky,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden and co-director of production company Fulwell 73.

FremantleMedia is to produce a raft of BBC Worldwide entertainment formats in the Netherlands and Belgium after striking a production partnership. The RTL-backed producer is to build on its relationship with the UK distributor – it already produces the Dutch remake of The Great British Bake Off for NPO1 and the Belgian version of Dancing with the Stars for SBS. It will now look to adapt entertainment series including the Generation Game and In Your Ear in the Belux markets. Georgette Schlick, CEO FremantleMedia Netherlands & Belgium, said, “Great partnerships build great value. The BBC Worldwide catalogue is very well known, from successful factual reality series to big shiny floor entertainment shows. We believe that this catalogue, combined with FremantleMedia’s track record as leading international format creator, will lead to a wide range of high quality shows. A promising step forward in connecting worldwide creativity.”

SundanceTV

All3Media International has inked a first-look deal with Australia’s Goalpost Pictures to distribute upcoming content from the indie company’s TV development slate. Goalpost produces Cleverman with New Zealand’s Pukeko Pictures for ABC TV, SundanceTV and BBC Three. Its other credits include Wayne Blair’s 2012 feature The Sapphires, which scooped 11 AACTA Awards. Its new series, Fighting Season, will broadcast in 2018 and is sold by Sky Vision. “With a growing international appetite for quality television, Goalpost is thrilled to partner with one of the world’s best content producers and distributors, All3media international, to develop a slate of distinctive and original stories that will resonate with audiences around the world,” said Goalpost Pictures’ Partners and Producers Rosemary Blight and Kylie du Fresne.