Christopher Lloyd has been tapped to co-star opposite Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor and Beth Lacke in Guess Who Died, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Norman Lear and Peter Tolan.

Guess Who Died, produced by Sony Pictures TV, is based on Lear’s personal experiences and described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges we all experience at any stage of life. Set in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs, it centers on Murray (Elizondo), a retired music executive who is positive and upbeat with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor. Holland plays his sister-in-law, Patricia.

Lloyd will play Mort. Crusty and grumpy, puttering along slowly in his golf cart at Las Esperanzado Senior Community, he’s a man of mystery and wealth.

Lear and Tolan executive produce via their respective production companies, Act III Productions and The Cloudland Company, alongside Lear’s producing partner Brent Miller.

Back to the Future star Lloyd recently wrapped the Vera Farmiga-Christopher Plummer road trip feature Boundaries and also will be seen in upcoming pic Senior Moment. He is repped by Gersh.