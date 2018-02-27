EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures just pre-empted the yet-to-be published female-driven thriller from author Nicolina Torres’ This Red Fire Manuscript from Inkshares and The Launch Pad Competition. This Red Fire, which as been compared to Insomnia, is a story set in Calliope, Nebraska, and follows small-town sheriff Evie Hartley who arrives to find the entire town murdered—save for two children, missing young siblings.

As federal authorities swoop in to search for the perpetrators, the sheriff—herself recently having lost a child—sets off after the missing siblings. Frederik With-Seidelin Skov, whose script Sleep Well Tonight was on the blacklist last year, will adapt for the big screen.

“We have been searching and searching for a great franchise character,” said Silverman. “We are so excited to have found Evie Hartley and this amazing first story, This Red Fire. With-Seidelin Skov is a very special new voice who will adapt this with aplomb. Inkshares strikes again! Grateful to them for this find.”

The yet-to-be-published manuscript placed in the Top 10 of the recent Inkshares-Launchpad competition, with industry judges saying it was “brimming with heartland horror.”

This marks the most recent film sale for Inkshares, which previously sold The Punch Escrow to Lionsgate in a seven-figure deal with Mandeville producing and James Bobin helming.

Inkshares CEO Adam Gomolinsaid that Silverman was one of the first people in town to “realize Inkshare’s potential.” Romark Entertainment producer Rock Shaink helped champion the project alongside Gomolin.

Torres noted that when she was writing the book, she was thinking about In Cold Blood and Fargo “utilized isolation to create fear. I think Wind River did that so well this past year. Also I’m just so grateful to Inkshares and Launch Pad for opening up so many doors, and to Greg Silverman for believing in me and my manuscript.”

Inkshares’ most-recent horror-thriller in collaboration with Launch Pad Kill Creek won the American Library Association’s horror book of the year and is nominated for the Bram Stoker Award after Barnes and Noble called it “the horror debut of 2017.”

Foreign publishing rights for This Red Fire are repped by Inkshares, which will publish the title in Winter 2019. Nicolina Torres is repped by Inkshares, UTA, and Behr, Abramson & Levy. With-Seidelin Skov is repped at Madhouse, CAA and attorney Matt Saver.