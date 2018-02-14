20th Century Fox TV Distribution has promoted Greg Drebin to EVP of Worldwide Marketing, from his SVP role. In his expanded position, Drebin will now oversee the TCFTVD research division and London-based Fox Networks Group Content Distribution marketing and research divisions. Drebin will continue to manage the worldwide marketing, publicity and promotion of the studio’s series and films across all international linear channels, and global SVOD and streaming services for TCFTVD.

With the addition of FNGCD’s catalogue, Drebin will be responsible for marketing a wider array of content internationally including FNG U.S. scripted series and local productions, as well as National Geographic’s original series and library.

Prior to joining Fox, Drebin served as SVP of Programming and Marketing at Warner Bros. International TV Branded Services. Drebin was previously EVP of the International Music Feed at Universal Music Group where he was responsible for the channel launch and brand development. Drebin also founded and launched ZDTV/TechTV for Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures. Drebin was also head of programming and production at MTV, Viacom.

“Greg has been instrumental in showcasing our content around the world,” said Mark Kaner, President of Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. “He has not only elevated our creative and strategic marketing, but he has developed new processes and structure to make us the preeminent global marketing partner for our clients. We are proud to recognize him with this well-deserved promotion for his contribution to the success of our business.”