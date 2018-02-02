Karyn Smith-Forge has joined Greg Berlanti’s Greg Berlanti Productions as SVP of production. Additionally, the company has promoted Jimmy Gibbons to Director of Production.

Smith-Forge will oversee all Berlanti Prods TV series in production, working closely with the showrunners of each series to hire directors and writers, along with shepherding other aspects of production. Sarah Schechter (President of Production) and Ryan Lindenberg (VP of Development) who will continue to head up development for the company.

Berlanti Prods. has been expanding and currently has 11 series in production, Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning on the CW, Blindspot on NBC and the upcoming Titans on the DC digital platform, You on Lifetime, Deception on ABC and the untitled Sabrina project on Netflix.

“Karyn’s creativity, passion, intelligence and kindness is admired by people throughout the industry and we couldn’t feel more excited or lucky to have her join our company,” Berlanti said. “She is the perfect individual to help and work with all of our amazing showrunners as they continue to craft shows we are all incredibly proud of.”

Gibbons began his career in 2013 at WME in the TV Lit department before joining Berlanti Productions as Greg Berlanti’s assistant. He’s been with the company since 2014 and this marks his first executive post.