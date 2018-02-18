Outside of the fashion world, Vivienne Westwood isn’t necessarily a household name, but after Lorna Tucker’s documentary Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist is released, it very well might be. Greenwich Entertainment announced that it has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the first documentary that puts the spotlight on the British fashion design icon.

Westwood premiered earlier this year at Sundance and follows the titular designer’s life, her fashion, her personality, her activism, and her cultural importance. Along with her ex-partner and Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren, Dame Vivienne Westwood (yup, she’s a dame) redefined fashion for over 40 years. Rooted in the punk aesthetic, her fashion included everything from chicken bones to tartan to ridiculously high platform heels to offbeat red carpet glamor, Westwood created — and continues to create many of the most distinctive looks of our time.

The doc combines archive, beautifully crafted reconstruction, and insightful interviews with Vivienne’s fascinating network of collaborators, guiding us on her journey from a childhood in postwar Derbyshire to the runways of Paris and Milan. Through exclusive access, Tucker gives us an intimate and poignant look at Westwood, her art, activism, legacy, and influence on culture.

“Lorna Tucker has managed to get behind a very prickly exterior to reveal the life and career of one of pop culture’s great iconoclasts,” says Greenwich Co-Managing Director Ed Arentz.

Dogwoof is set to release the film on March 23 in the UK. Greenwich will follow with a yet-to-be-announced U.S. release this summer.

Westwood was produced by John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man), Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage and Nicole Stott with Anna Godas and Leo Haidar as executive producers. The filmmakers were represented by Ana Vicente of Dogwoof who negotiated the deal with Arentz.