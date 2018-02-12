EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment, which is prepping next month’s release of its first film Itzhak, has hired Cary Jones to oversee theatrical distribution at the indie company. Jones comes from IFC Films, where he most recently was VP National Sales.

At IFC for the past 11 years, Jones handled sales for the likes of Boyhood, Frances Ha, The Trip, 45 Years and Blue Is the Warmest Color. Before that he was SVP Distribution and Marketing at First Look Pictures and VP Marketing at Landmark Theatres. He began his career at 20th Century Fox. He will be based in L.A.

“Cary’s extensive background in specialty theatrical distribution is basically unparalleled and with that comes knowing how to fully exploit relatively small as well as relatively large releases,” said Greenwich co-managing director Ed Arentz. “He’s also been a friend since we entered the business, so it’s a great pleasure to finally be on the same team with him.”

Greenwich, founded in September by Music Box Films co-founder Arentz and Edmondo Schwartz, also has in the pipeline Three Peaks, The Invisibles and Scotty & the Secret History of Hollywood. Itzhak, its documentary about violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, bows March 9 in New York and March 16 in Los Angeles ahead of a national rollout.