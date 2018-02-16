Distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Mountain, the latest documentary from Sherpa helmer Jennifer Peedom. Narrated by Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, Mountain is described as a vertiginous juxtaposition of image and music that explores the powerful force that mountains hold over our imaginations.

The film had its world premiere at the Sydney Opera House with accompaniment by the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Greenwich will release it May 25 domestically.

From Tibet to Australia, Alaska and Norway, Peedom collaborated with leading high-altitude filmmakers using drones, Go-Pros and helicopters to follow mountaineers, ice climbers, free soloists, heliskiers, wingsuiters, snowboarders and parachuting bikers. She reteamed with Sherpa DP Renan Ozturk for the film.

Greenwich Co-Managing Director Ed Arentz calls Mountain “a soaring, enthralling achievement that melds the visual/aural experiential approach of a movie like Baraka with the grand tradition of the berg film genre. This is a film that truly should be seen on the big screen and appropriately it will be available in a 4k version.”

Mountain was produced by Peedom and Jo-anne McGowan. Dogwoof is handling international sales.