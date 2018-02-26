Patti LaBelle (American Horror Story, Daytime Divas) is joining the Season 3 cast of OWN’s Greenleaf in a recurring role.

LaBelle will play Maxine Patterson, a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. An old friend of Mae’s from college days, Maxine will be Lady Mae’s sounding board and greatest ally as Mae attempts to consolidate her power at Calvary.

Greenleaf takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. The series centers on the journey of estranged daughter and disillusioned preacher Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) who has returned home after 20 years on the occasion of the mysterious death of her sister, Faith. As she reenters the world of Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, the Memphis megachurch run by her powerful parents Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), it becomes evident that things are not as virtuous as they seem and that the family’s outward display of faith hides sin and misdeeds. Deborah Joy Winans, Kim Hawthorne, Tye White, Rick Fox, Desiree Ross and Lovie Simone also star.

Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo.

Greenleaf Season 3 is currently in production in Atlanta and returns to OWN this summer.

LaBelle is repped by WME Entertainment and WPR.