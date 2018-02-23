Former Devious Maids executive producers Eva Longoria and Brian Tanen have recruited one of the series’ stars, Roselyn Sanchez, as the female lead of their ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel. Ken Olin (This Is Us) has been tapped to direct the pilot, from ABC Studios.

Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering around the family who owns the business, the staff who run it, and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Sanchez will play Gigi, the embodiment of “Miami glamour,” she is impossibly stylish with a flare for excess. Unapologetically fabulous but never frivolous, she’s smart, cunning, and fiercely loyal to her twin daughters. She’s the hotel owner’s second wife but never considers herself “second” at anything.

Longoria and Ben Spector executive produce via UnbeliEVAble Entertainment alongside Tanen as well as Oliver Bachert and Christian Gockel of Beta Film, which distributed the original series.

Sanchez starred as Carmen Luna on all four seasons of Marc Cherry’s Lifetime series Devious Maids, exec produced by Longoria and Tanen. Sanchez also starred in the Fox International Colombian series Familia En Venta, and now she will be executive producing an American version for Fox. She also had a major role on CBS’ Without A Trace. On the feature side, she’ll next be seen in a starring role in indie thriller Traffik, alongside Paula Patton, Omar Epps and William Fichtner, which is set for an April release. Sanchez is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.