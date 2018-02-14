Less than a month after Season 4 of Grace and Frankie went live on Netflix, the streamer has ordered another go-round for 2019.

The acclaimed comedy will have a new character: RuPaul is set to guest as Benjamin Le Day, a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin).

The official greenlight comes a week-plus after production began on the new season. The series from Skydance Television follows the title characters, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston) reveal they are gay and leave their wives for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children (Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn), they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the series and exec produce alongside Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.