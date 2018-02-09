The latest U.S. government shutdown ended before it began after members of the House of Representatives approved a budget deal early Friday morning. The move means that the shutdown, which became official at midnight Eastern time, should end before the working day begins.

The House voted 240-186 to approve the bill, with the Republican controlled-chamber needing help from Democrats to make it happen. Legislators were working through the night to hammer out a compromise.

Previously, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to get a muzzle on Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky Thursday night, who was mad that the 600-page plan proposes an increase in spending by about $300M.

The bill has now been passed to President Trump for his signature.