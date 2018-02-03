The midseason trailer for Gotham has dropped and it is overflowing with details about the forthcoming spring return of the Fox comic book series. From the insanity of the Joker to Bruce Wayne getting a little batty to the “sprouting” of Ivy, the promo above includes a sneak peek of the second part of season 4 plus a recap of the events leading up to the premiere on March 1.

The midseason premiere finds Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) navigating his new role of Captain, fighting against the most depraved and unhinged villains, including a reborn Ivy (Peyton List), who is targeting anyone involved in the latest Wayne Enterprises project. Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) continues on his spiral without the guidance of Alfred (Sean Pertwee), who is out on his own in Gotham after being fired. Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) becomes Jerome’s (Cameron Monaghan) latest obsession after they meet in Arkham Asylum. Meanwhile, Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) begins to try to rebuild the Narrows, working with Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), and The Sirens (Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Jessica Lucas) try to amplify their business.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Chris Chalk, Drew Powell, and Alexander Siddig.