Gosford Park and Wilde star Stephen Fry has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer but said that he is recovering well.

Fry, who stepped down from hosting duties ahead of this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, said that it was an “aggressive little bugger” but added that “it all seemed to go pretty well.”

In a 13-minute YouTube video posted to his own website, he called it “mischievous” but praised his family and his “darling husband” Eliott Spencer after a trans-rectal biopsy. “For the moment I’m fit and well and happy and I just wanted to let you know because rumours had started to swirl.”

Fry, who recently starred on CBS comedy The Great Indoors, added, “Goodness knows I’m not the most important person in the world, but if you are ever on television and do things in the public eye people naturally exhibit a great interest in you.”

He urged men to get themselves checked out even if “you don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

“I generally felt my life was saved by this early intervention, so I would urge any of you men of a certain age to get your PSA levels checked,” he said.

Best known for his performances on ITV comedy series Jeeves and Wooster as well as BBC comedy Blackadder with Rowan Atkinson, Fry concluded: “Here’s hoping I get another few years left on this planet because I enjoy life at the moment and that’s a marvellous thing to be able to say and I would rather it didn’t go away.”

Check out his video above.