Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris and It star Jeremy Ray Taylor have been tapped to star in Sony’s Goosebumps sequel, which Ari Sandel is developing based on one of the multiple iterations of R.L. Stine’s popular book series that have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide.

The studio is currently casting the additional lead role of the mom.

The first installment, starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, and Odeya Rush, grossed $150.1 million in worldwide box office.

Goosebumps 2 is produced by Neal H. Moritz via his Original Film shingle, along with Silvertongue Films, and Deborah Forte, who was previously with Scholastic Entertainment, which published the books.

Iseman, who just wrapped Robert Tinnell’s indie Feast of the Seven Fishes, is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Paradigm. O’Brien, repped by Marilyn Zitner Management and Abrams Artists Agency, made his film debut in Amazon’s Manchester by the Sea.

Harris, who has a recurring role in Stephen King/J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock, is a client of Industry Entertainment. Repped by Paradigm and Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Taylor, is set to appear in New Line’s It sequel.