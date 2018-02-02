Top Goggle exec Alexandar Vassilev has been tapped as the Chief Executive of 7TV, the free German streaming service set up by Discovery Communications and ProSiebenSat.1.

He will be tasked with growing the digital platform, which launched six months ago and carries a raft of channels including ProSieben, SAT.1, kabel eins, DMAX, sixx, ProSieben MAXX, SAT.1 Gold, kabel eins Doku and TLC. Reporting to the board, which now features Chief Executive of AdVoD at ProSiebenSat.1, he starts with immediate effect.

One of his priorities will be to oversee the platform’s push into live sports, which includes the launch of live soccer matches, starting with this evening’s FC Köln against Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game from Eurosport. The service will also have access to content from the Olympic Winter Games through TLC, which will be showing events including figure skating, short track speed skating and snowboarding.

Vassilev has spent the last decade working in Silicon Valley for Goggle. He was most recently Product Manager for Google Search and has had roles across DoubleClick and Google Core Infrastructure & Operations.

He said: “I’m excited to lead the growth and evolution of our mobile and OTT video streaming service in Germany. By bringing together two major media brands, strong content and all the potential of this new service, my ambition is to build an unrivalled direct-to-consumer brand.”

Michael Lang, President, DNI Digital & Eurosport Digital, added: “Our ambition to build a world class platform is underscored with the hiring of Alexandar Vassilev and his digital pedigree in building world-class products, which will drive an aggressive consumer-first blueprint for our OTT business. When we launched a global search to fill the CEO role, we knew as soon as we met Alex that he had the skill-set and entrepreneurial spirit to maximise the JV’s potential. His decision to join and leave Google, also shows how much he believes in the potential.”