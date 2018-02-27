Having said so long to the Winter Olympics, NBC returned to its regular schedule Monday with the new Good Girls outstripping ABC’s The Good Doctor in the demo and singing competition The Voice besting its fall debut for the first time in five years.

ABC noted that The Good Doctor (1.3 demo rating, 7.78 million viewers) beat the Good Girls opener (1.5, 5.98M) by 1.8 million viewers at 10 PM. The ABC doc drama’s demo rating hit a season low.

CBS

Meanwhile, CBS’ Living Biblically debuted softly (0.8, 5M) but on par with the numbers netted by 9JKL in same slot. Pre-Biblically and post, the net’s Kevin Can Wait (1.0, 6.05M), Man With a Plan (1.0, 5.86M)) and Superior Donuts (0.9, 5.13M) slipped, but Scorpion (0.8, 5.0M) stayed steady.

The CW’s iZombie season starter (0.3, 1.01M) lost a tenth compared to last season’s opener.

The Voice (2.7, 12.2M) topped the night in the demo and total viewers. NBC topped primetime in both metrics with a 2.3 demo rating and 10.14M total viewers.

ABC (1.6, 6.92M) followed in both metrics, followed by CBS (0.9, 5.34M), Fox (0.8, 3.524M) and CW (0.4, 1.26M).