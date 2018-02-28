The Flash‘s Violett Beane is set as the female lead opposite Brandon Micheal Hall in the CBS pilot God Friended Me, a light hourlong procedural from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, director Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Lilien and Wynbrandt and to be directed by Siega, God Friended Me is described as a humorous, uplifting series that explores questions of faith, existence and science. It centers on Miles (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Beane will play Cara Weiss. Confident, compelling and quick-witted, Cara is a leading writer at an online magazine. Under pressure for her next big story, her life takes an interesting turn when she meets Miles (Hall) — thanks to God’s friend suggestion. The cast also includes Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton.

Lilien and Wynbrandt executive produce God Friended Me alongside Siega and Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Beane is best known for her role as Jesse Quick on CW’s The Flash. She currently recurs on Fox medical drama series The Resident and co-stars in the upcoming Blumhouse horror thriller Truth or Dare, set to hit theaters on on April 13. Beane is repped by The Kohner Agency, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.