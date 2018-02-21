Emmy-winning Scandal co-star Joe Morton is set for a series-regular role opposite Brandon Micheal Hall in CBS drama pilot God Friended Me, a light hourlong procedural from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, director Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Lilien and Wynbrandt and to be directed by Siega, God Friended Me is described as a humorous, uplifting series that explores questions of faith, existence and science. It centers on Miles (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. The cast also includes Suraj Sharma and Javicia Leslie.

Morton will play Reverend Arthur Finer, Miles’ father. A thoughtful and intelligent man, Arthur Finer has been the reverend of Trinity Church for the past 25 years. Although he doesn’t agree with his son’s strong rejection of his faith, he wants him back in his life.

It’s not hard to envision Morton in the role following his stint as Rowan Pope on Scandal, where he is known for the memorable delivery of his signature monologues. Morton is the first actor from Scandal, which is in its seventh and final season, to book a new series.

Lilien and Wynbrandt executive produce God Friended Me alongside Siega and Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Morton’s film credits include The Brother from Another Planet, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Speed 2, among others. Morton is repped by TalentWorks and Vanguard Management Group.

