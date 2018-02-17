Javicia Leslie (MacGyver) and Suraj Sharma (Life Of Pi) are set as series regulars in CBS drama pilot God Friended Me, a light hourlong procedural from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, director Marcos Siega and Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions.

Written by Lilien and Wynbrandt and to be directed by Siega, God Friended Me is described as a humorous, uplifting series, which explores questions of faith, existence, and science. It centers on an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Leslie will play Ali Finer. Bright, compassionate and opinionated, Miles’ (Brandon Micheal Hall) younger sister is always in his corner to provide encouragement and honest insight. She is also working on her PhD in psychology.

Sharma will portray Rakesh Sehgal. Good-natured, funny and likeable, Rakesh is Miles’ (Hall) co-worker and his best pal. A video game enthusiast, coder and sometimes hacker, he helps Miles (Hall) and Cara (not yet cast) research the God account.

Lilien and Wynbrandt executive produce alongside Siega and Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Leslie recurs on CBS’ MacGyver. She is repped by Stewart Talent and Thirdhill Entertainment. Sharma recurred on Showtime’s Homeland and appeared in feature Life of Pi. He’s repped by CAA.