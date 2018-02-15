Global Road Entertainment was not expected to announce any major new film projects here at the EFM, but CEO Rob Friedman certainly dropped some big news today. In a meeting with international buyers on the first day of the market, the former Lionsgate exec said Global Road anticipates spending in the range of $1B on production over the next three years.

The company formed by Tang Media Partners’ combination of Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television is focused on growing as it settles into a new structure and this Berlin marks its international debut. Friedman took over the reins at what was then Tang Media Partners Entertainment in August, after Donald Tang’s company took hold of Open Road from AMC and Regal. Tang had previously acquired leading sales/finance outfit IM Global in summer 2016.

While the company has recently been somewhat active in the TV space, it is expected to save fresh film projects for Cannes. Word of its investment plans today should come as welcome news to the market here.

MORE…