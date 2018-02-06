Former Disney animator Glen Keane is on board to helm Over the Moon, the animated musical retelling of the classic Chinese myth for Pearl Studio and Netflix. Slated for release in 2020, the pic follows a girl who builds a rocket ship and blasts off to the moon in hopes of meeting a legendary Moon Goddess.

Audrey Wells, who co-penned Fox’s upcoming film, The Hate U Give, wrote the screenplay for Over The Moon, which is being produced by Gennie Rim with Janet Yang serving as exec producer. The song list will be crafted by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park.

Keane is best known for his work on classic Disney title characters from films like The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Aladdin, Beauty And The Beast, and Tarzan. After leaving the company in 2012, Keane launched Glen Keane Productions and his recent directorial outing, the animated short Dear Basketball, featuring Kobe Bryant, nabbed the Annie Award and is in the running for the Best Animated Short Film Oscar.