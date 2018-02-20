Freeform has given a pilot order to Girls Code (working title), a half-hour women-in-the-workplace comedy from playwright/New Girl writer-producer Kim Rosenstock, Freaks and Geeks creator and Ghostbusters helmer Paul Feig, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The project, which had been in development at Freeform since last fall, sets up the odd couple partnership between a brazen, self-centered tech CEO and a community-building social entrepreneur who must overcome their many issues with each other in order to co-run a groundbreaking, all-female tech incubator.

Freeform

Creator Rosenstock wrote the pilot, with Feig set to direct. Rosenstock executive produces alongside Feig and Jessie Henderson of Feigco Entertainment. Joy Gorman Wettels (13 Reasons Why), who brought the original notion to Feigco and Rosenstock, and Steve Golin serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will be a co-producer.

Rosenstock also has been working on Netflix’s breakout wrestling comedy GLOW and is teamed with Cyndi Lauper, writing the book for a musical stage adaptation of the 1988 Mike Nichols’ hit Working Girls, based on Kevin Wade’s screenplay.

Feig received four Emmy nominations for directing and producing for The Office and writing for Freaks and Geeks.

At Freeform, Girls Code will be looking to join a comedy series slate that includes breakout hit Black-ish spinoff grown-ish, executive produced by Kenya Barris and starring Yara Shahidi; the well received The Bold Type; buddy comedy Alone Together from The Lonely Island; and long-running Young & Hungry.

This marks the first order at Freeform for Paramount TV and the latest collaboration between the company and Anonymous Content to get a green light, joining series Berlin Station on EPIX; 13 Reasons Why and Maniac on Netflix, The Alienist on TNT as well as a slew of projects in development.