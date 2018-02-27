Sex and the City actor Gilles Marini has joined Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, Anjelica Huston, Thomas Kretschmann, Elsa Zylbertsein and Tomas Lemarquis in World War II drama Waiting For Anya from director Ben Cookson. The film, set in Lescun, southern France, follows Jo’s (Schnapp) involvement in smuggling Jewish children across the border into Spain. The pic is based on the 1990 book by author Michael Morpurgo, who also wrote the screenplay with Toby Torlesse. Phin Glynn from Bad Penny Productions and Alan Latham from Goldfinch Studios are producing with executive producers Kirsty Bell, Victor Glynn, Geoffrey Iles. Shooting will commence later this year on location in France. In addition to the Sex In The City movie, Marini is known for his TV roles on ABC’s Brothers And Sisters and Freeform’s Switched At Birth. He’s repped by APA and manager Bob McGowan.

Pasha Lychnikoff (Shameless and Ray Donovan) has signed on for Last Moment of Clarity, the first feature for writer/director brothers Colin Krisel and James Krisel. Currently filming in Virginia, the pic stars Samara Weaving, Carly Chaikin, and Zach Avery and follows Sam (Avery) who, after witnessing the murder of his fiancée Georgia (Weaving), re-emerges in Los Angeles, reconnects with his old friend Kat (Chaikin), and together they try to avoid the Albanian mafia while uncovering the truth about Georgia. Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures is producing along with Stephen Israel and Allan Loeb. Levitas’ Rogue Black shingle is financing the project. Lychnikoff will play Karl, a mob flunky who is obsessed with finding Sam and exacting vengeance for his brother. Additionally, Lychnikoff’s upcoming slate includes Matt Ross’ Siberia, starring Keanu Reeves. He’s repped by INSURGE-Ent.

Cameron Gellman, who is set to recur in the forthcoming Heathers series adaptation, has been cast in the Mary Harron-directed Charles Manson biopic, Charlie Says, which has The Crown’s Matt Smith starring as the infamous cult leader/killer. Suki Waterhouse Hannah Murray, Odessa Young, Marianne Rendon, Carla Gugino, Kayli Carter and Merritt Wever are also set to co-star in the indie, which will center around on the three young women who were sentenced to life in prison after the 1969 murders that were organized by Manson. The script is by Guinevere Turner based on Ed Sanders’ 1971 best-selling book The Family and Karlene Faith’s The Long Prison Journey of Leslie Van Houten. Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin Shulman of Roxwell Films are producing the project, while Dana Guerin, Michael Guerin, David Hillary and Ed Sanders serve as executive producers. Gellman, who had a series regular role on last season’s TNT pilot Let The Right One In, is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency & Elevate Entertainment.