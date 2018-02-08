Felicity Huffman has signed on for a recurring role opposite Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano in Season 2 of Epix’s dark comedy series Get Shorty.

The Desperate Housewives alum will play Clara Dillard, a mothering, high-level special agent for the FBI, described as hippie therapist meets J. Edgar Hoover. She takes over the investigation focusing on Amara and the crime organization in season two.

In addition, we’ll be seeing more of Gladys in Season 2, Sarah Stiles, who recurred as Gladys in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the second season.

In season two, Miles Daly (O’Dowd) struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Romano), with whom he partnered in season one, agrees to wear a Federal wire.

The dark comedy from MGM Television, which is based in part on the 1990’s bestselling Elmore Leonard novel of the same name and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment), returns to Epix later this year.

Cast also includes Sean Bridgers, Carolyn Dodd, Lidia Porto, Goya Robles, Megan Stevenson and Lucy Walters.

Huffman most recently appeared in the ABC limited series American Crime, for which she received three Emmy nominations.

