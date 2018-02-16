EXCLUSIVE: Erika Alexander, most recently seen in the Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated film Get Out, has partnered with former Google exec Ben Arnon to launch Color Farm, a multi-platform content company. The newly minted banner aims to feature a lineup of film, television and digital projects from diverse creators.

The company’s inaugural slate includes an untitled horror/thriller film, written by Alexander, at Lionsgate Entertainment. In addition, it has teamed with producers Jamie Patricoff (Half Nelson, The Zookeeper’s Wife) as well as Paul & Tammy Garnes (Selma, Queen Sugar) to develop a feature about the Boys Choir of Harlem, which Alexander is penning.

Best known for her co-starring role in the 90s Fox sitcom, Living Single, Alexander has held recurring stints on shows like Bosch on Amazon, ABC’s Last Man Standing, and Freeform’s Beyond. She recently collaborated with Joss Whedon and Dark Horse to co-write the upcoming Buffy spin-off graphic novel series, Giles.

She is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Greene & Associates and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen.