Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19) is set as a lead opposite Kylie Bunbury in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C. Waterman.

Produced by Lionsgate and Universal TV, the pilot is inspired by Get Christie Love! — the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series.

ABC

Written by Kemp, the new Get Christie Love (no ! in the title) is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African-American CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life. The cast also includes Julia Kelly and Camille Guaty.

Cocquerel will play Adam, one the youngest team members of Christie’s counterintelligence unit. He’s the young “action movie hero” guy — smooth and just a bit cocky.

Related2018 ABC Pilots

Cocquerel recently wrapped a lead role in the Australian independent film Celeste opposite Rahda Mitchell and Odessa Young. He’ll next be seen in Fox Searchlight’s Table 19 opposite Anna Kendrick, which opens Friday; in the title role of Errol Flynn in In Like Flynn, an Australian/U.S. co-production; and as the lead in independent films Alive and The Divorce Party. Recent credits include Tribes of Palos Verdes opposite Jennifer Garner and Justin Kirk. Cocquerel is repped by CAA and Management 360.