Julia Kelly (The Vault, Freakish) is set as a series regular opposite Kylie Bunbury in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C.

Get Christie Love, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series.

The new Get Christie Love (no ! in the title), written by Kemp, is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life.

Kelly will play Val, the bookish & nerdy tech op for Christie’s (Bunbury) counter-intelligence field unit. She can have her glamorous moments too. She’s the kind of expert hacker who gets scooped up by the CIA before they enter the private sector.

Get Christie Love! premiered as a TV movie on ABC nearly 44 years ago, spawning the first hourlong drama with an African American actress as the lead. Kemp executive produces via her production company End of Episode, along with Diesel and Waterman through One Race Television and Martin Chase through Martin Chase Productions.

Kelly played Valentina Velez on go90 series In The Vault and recurred on Hulu’s Freakish. She’s repped by UTA, LINK Entertainment and attorney Peter C. Sample.