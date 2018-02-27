Former Daytime Divas star Camille Guaty has been cast as a series regular opposite Kylie Bunbury in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C.

Produced by Lionsgate and Universal TV, the pilot is inspired by Get Christie Love! — the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series.

Written by Kemp, the new Get Christie Love (no ! in the title) is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African-American CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life. Cast also includes Julia Kelly.

Guaty will play Juana, Christie’s best friend and closest female confidante. Extremely likable, Juana has an “unsinkable Molly Brown” quality: No matter how many problems life throws her, she’ll never give up.

Guaty most recently starred as Nina in VH1’s dramedy Daytime Divas. She just wrapped her second film at Netflix, Nappily Ever After, directed by Haifaa al-Mansour. Her first Netflix project, biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture, debuted January 24. Guaty is repped by APA, Impression Entertainment and Bloom, Hergott.

